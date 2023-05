A 58-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman is dead following a crash on Main and West Utica streets Tuesday night.

Buffalo Police responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. and investigators found a 58-year-old woman had been hit by a vehicle. The woman was declared dead at the scene.