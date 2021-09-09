Friday's rabies vaccine clinic in Chautauqua County rescheduled

The clinic originally scheduled in the Town of Poland for Friday has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.

POLAND, N.Y. — A rabies vaccine clinic in Chautauqua County originally set for Friday has been rescheduled.

The clinic at Town of Poland Highway Department in Kennedy has been rescheduled because of unforeseen circumstances. It is now scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 at the same location from 1 to 3 p.m. Click here to pre-register.

Two other vaccine clinics are scheduled for this month. There is a limited number of spots, so people are encouraged to pre-register as early as possible. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Vaccinations will be provided free of charge for all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets, three months of age and older. New York State public health law requires dogs, cats, and ferrets over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies.

All dogs must be on a leash (small dogs may be in a carrier). All cats must be in a carrier. Owners are asked to remain in their vehicles with their pets, and to wear a facemask. Animal handlers will transport animals from the vehicle to the veterinarian for vaccination.

Be sure to bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal that will be receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination.

Raccoons, bats, skunks, and foxes are common rabies carriers. The virus is transmitted to humans and animals through saliva, and it can enter the body from a bite, scratch, scrape or open cut.