Organizers anticipate more than 38,000 people will attend the four-day event after last year's festival, like so many others, was canceled.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The 63rd annual Niagara County Peach Festival will return next month. It will be held September 9 through September 12.

The event will feature nearly 30 vendors over at Lewiston's Academy Park. Organizers anticipate more than 38,000 people will attend this year after last year's festival, like so many others, was canceled.

Of course, there will be a wide variety of food-based events and contests.

You can buy tickets at the Peach Festival website.