Free car seat check taking place in Springville on Saturday

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — Parents will have the chance to have their children's car seats check this weekend.
The Erie County Sheriff's Department is hosting a free car seat safety check on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Springville Volunteer Fire Company parking lot.
Limited seat checks will be performed because of social distancing safety measures in places for the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents and guardians are asked to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
If the event fills up, the sheriff's office is asking people to be patient and check for other safety check events at are happening in the area.