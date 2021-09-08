Free car seat check taking place in Springville on Saturday

The car seat check hosted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office will be held at the Springville Volunteer Fire Department from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — Parents will have the chance to have their children's car seats check this weekend.

The Erie County Sheriff's Department is hosting a free car seat safety check on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Springville Volunteer Fire Company parking lot.

Limited seat checks will be performed because of social distancing safety measures in places for the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents and guardians are asked to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.