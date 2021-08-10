Erie County Department of Health to hold 2 free drive-thru rabies vaccine clinics in September

Appointments are required, walk-ins will not be accepted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting two free drive-thru rabies pet vaccination clinics next month for dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets.

The first vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ECC South campus, located at 4041 Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park. The vaccine clinic will take place at building seven. Anyone looking to have their pet vaccinated on this date must pre register online here.

The second vaccine clinic will take place on Saturday, September 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Erie County Emergency Services Training and Operations Center located at 3359 Broadway in Cheektowaga. Anyone looking to have their pet vaccinated on this date must pre register online here.

Appointments are required, walk-ins will not be accepted. Anyone who cannot make an appointment online can do so by calling (716) 961-6800.

Vaccinations will be provided free of charge for all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets, three months of age and older. New York State public health law requires dogs, cats, and ferrets over the age of four months be vaccinated against rabies.

Pet owners are asked to bring their pet's previous rabies vaccination certificate for each animal.