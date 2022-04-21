Fattey Beer opening 3 new locations this summer

The craft beer store and tasting room is expanding to Kenmore, Rochester and to Westerville, Ohio.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Fattey Beer is opening three new locations this summer.

The craft beer store and tasting room posted on its official Facebook and Instagram pages Thursday saying it's expanding to Kenmore, Rochester and Ohio.

The post read in part, "We are so excited to bring great beer experiences to the region. We have learned that these communities love craft beer, and we can’t wait to bring incredible beer and a fun customer experience."

According to Fattey Beer, the Kenmore location will be located in the heart of the village on Delaware Avenue while the Rochester location will be situated near the new Strong Museum of Play neighborhood. As for the new location in Ohio, Fattey Beer says it will be located in the Columbus suburb of Westerville.

Fattey Beer currently has locations in Buffalo, Ellicottville, Hamburg, Orchard Park and Wurlitzer.

