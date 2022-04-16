Community Beer Works celebrates 10 years in business

The Buffalo business marked its 10th anniversary, and to commemorate the occasion, the brewery has unveiled a new limited-edition double IPA beer.

The Buffalo business marked its 10th anniversary, and to commemorate the occasion, the brewery has unveiled a new limited-edition double IPA beer. Corfu's Always Something Farm was there, catering a smoked pork dinner to go along with it.

The rest of the day Saturday was full of events, including guided tours of the flagship location, axe-throwing with Hatchets and Hops, plus cornhole tournaments with prizes. There was even a popular balloon artist and limited edition swag available for purchase.

"Its amazing to actually make it 10 years," Community Beer Works co-founder Ethan Cox said. "That's a really long time. When you get started, you just can't even start to imagine. You're looking a couple months or a year down the road, you're not looking 10 years down the road."

Community Beer Works planned to continue to celebrate well into Saturday night with DJs and live music, through midnight.

“We are so grateful for those who came out to celebrate with us, and for everyone who has helped make Community Beer Works what it is today,” Community Beer Works co-founder Chris Smith said. “From the moment we finished our first brew, our mission was to make great beer that is focused on our community; it’s the first word in our name for a reason. Cheers, Buffalo, to another decade!”