Spotted Octopus Brewing Company opening Friday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Preparations are underway for a new brewery to open in downtown Buffalo this Friday. Spotted Octopus Brewing Company will open April 22 at 41 Edward Street.

Spotted Octopus partners Ken Shaw, Domenic Nicotera and Barbara Priore say the brewery will have a focus on experimental brews. With 12 flavors on tap they will feature a rotation of flavors and styles.

"I’ve been home brewing for 27 years. It was a fun hobby," Nicotera said in a press release. "But during the pandemic, I started considering if it could be an occupation."

Spotted Octopus will be a nano brewery and each brew will be limited to three barrels or less. It will eventually feature four guest brewers.

The following beers are set to be on tap at Friday's opening: light and fruity selections are 202 Feet, a Czech Pilsner; Ella, a Blond Ale; and Peach & Pepper, a Golden Ale. Hopped choices are Darkness Calls, a Black IPA; Julia’s Splendid Daydream, a NEIPA; and Double Dynamite, a Double IPA. Dark choices are Meditative Brew, a Scottish Ale; and Chocolate Vanilla Porter.

The beer is not the only thing the brewery hopes will impress. Shaw is a scenery and costume designer in Buffalo theatre, and he has put his talents to use creating Stopped Octopus' design.

Shaw felt that space was really tied together by a vintage refrigerator, saying, "It fit the space like a kitschy stage prop. I painted it orange and kept adding in fun, comfortable items. Each table, like Barb’s old dining room set, has a story. We ended up with a one-of-a-kind setting where people can relax and enjoy good beer.”

The owners also plan on adding a light food menu, featuring New York State products.