Erie County Sheriff's Office holding car seat safety check on August 7

The free car seat safety check is happening Saturday at the MacAlpine Community Church located at 2700 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need some assistance.

The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, August 7 at MacAlpine Community Church located at 2700 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. Deputies will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. providing free seat inspections and installations.

Those looking to attend the event are being asked to practice COVID-19 protocols. 

The Erie County Sheriff's Office notes that a limited number of seats will be checked at the event due to social distancing and other COVID safety measures. 

