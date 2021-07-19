Erie County Sheriff's Office, Dunn Tire holding car seat safety check on July 24

Deputies will be on site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. providing free seat inspections and installations.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office and Dunn Tire are teaming together this month to hold a free car seat safety check in West Seneca.

The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 24 at Dunn Tire located at 2150 Union Road. Deputies will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. providing free seat inspections and installations.

Any car seats that are determined to be defective will be replaced with a new car seat by Dunn Tire. Supplies are limited. New car seats will only be provided to the first 20 families with defective car seats. Only one replacement seat will be provided per family.

Dunn Tire is also offering tire condition and air pressure checks for those participating in the car seat check.

“In our business, safety is always our top priority. When we were presented with the opportunity to work with local law enforcement to help keep the parents and children of our community safe on the road, we jumped all over it," said John Slaven, director of retail operations at Dunn Tire.