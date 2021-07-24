AAA reminds drivers to use caution on the roads

AAA is reminding drivers to use caution on area roadways in the midst of the 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — AAA of Western and Central New York is urging drivers to use caution as the month of July winds down.

AAA said we are in the midst of the "100 Deadliest Days.” This is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when fatal teen crashes increase dramatically.

Nationwide, more than 7,038 people died in crashes involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days over a 10 year period from 2010 to 2019. That’s more than seven people a day each summer, AAA said.

AAA is warning teen drivers to be extra diligent to avoid tragedies this season as they try to make the most of summer before school resumes.

In New York State, 196 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers during the “100 Deadliest Days” over the ten-year span, down from 222 people from 2008 to 2018.

Due to their inexperience, teen drivers are at a higher risk of crashes. According to the latest AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety Culture Index, about 72 percent of teen drivers aged 16-18 admitted to having engaged in at least one of the following risky behaviors in the past 30 days:

Driving 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street (47%)

Driving 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway (40%)

Texting (35%)

Red-light running (32%)

Aggressive driving (31%)

Drowsy driving (25%)

Driving without a seatbelt (17%)

“Parents should talk with their teen drivers about safety regularly,” said Elizabeth Carey, AAA Western and Central New York’s director of PR & Corporate Communications. “Teens are faced with more distractions than ever before, leading to deadly mistakes, and parents are the best line of defense to keep everyone safe behind the wheel.”