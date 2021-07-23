Free car seat checks from Governor's Traffic Safety Committee in Orchard Park

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be at the Orchard Park Police Department on Tuesday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee will be offering free car seat checks at the Orchard Park Police Department on Tuesday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be completing the evaluations.

Technicians use "Learn, Practice, and Explain" method of educating caregivers on how to properly install a car seat and choose the appropriate seat for a child's age and size.

Parents and caregivers will also be able to view videos produced by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on proper installation of car seats.

People who will not be able to make it to the event can schedule an appointment with a local fitting station and check out the schedule of other car seat checks.