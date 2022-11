Human remains and clothing was found on Saturday by the train tracks in the Village of Farnham. The person has been identified as Manuel Battaglia of Derby.

FARNHAM, N.Y. — On Monday morning, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia put out a request to help identify human remains found near railroad tracks in the Village of Farnham on Nov. 19.

Later that day, it was announced the person was identified as Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby.

Sheriff Garcia thanks the public for their assistance.