Poloncarz urges people to stay home as Erie County travel advisory nears

The Erie County Executive said plows might even pull off the roads if the conditions become too hazardous, citing the impact and the pace of the storm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday in Erie County, but more strict measures could be installed as a lake effect snow storm arrives.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that plows might even pull off the roads if the conditions become too hazardous, citing anywhere from 4 to 5 inches falling per hour.

Poloncarz pointed to a National Weather Service forecast, saying the initial lake effect bands would arrive some time past 9 p.m. Thursday, with the most severe conditions being in Buffalo and the Southtowns.

The National Weather Service says the heaviest snow is expected late Thursday evening through Friday night when snowfall rates could exceed 3 inches per hour.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also attended the news conference. He urged people to stay off the road, saying it could become deadly if people get stuck.

Fifty crews are in Buffalo from the state and on standby to assist once the snow really starts to fall in Erie County on Thursday.

Poloncarz said a driving ban across Erie County could be implemented late Thursday or early Friday. He said tickets could be issued, saying that it's technically a crime if someone is on the road when a driving ban is in place.

The New York State Department of Transportation commissioner added that the impact and the pace of the snowfall in Western New York would make it difficult for crews to clear roads. More power crews are also on standby, anticipating outages across the region.