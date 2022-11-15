West Seneca man sentenced for sexually abusing a child

Robert Riggs, 54, was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years probation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man has been sentenced to jail time for sexually abusing a child.

Robert Riggs, 54, of West Seneca pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse in the first degree (class “D” felony) on Thursday, July 7. On Tuesday, Riggs was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years probation.

Riggs pleaded guilty to subjecting the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion between Dec. 1, 2010, and Jan. 31, 2011. The crime occurred in the Town of West Seneca.