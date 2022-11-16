x
Amherst Police investigate shooting

Police were called to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue around 6:08 p.m. for a report of shots fired. One person was shot and has non-life-threatening.
AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue around 6:08 p.m. for a report of shots fired. One person was shot, and they were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Amherst Police said there is no danger to the public, and that the incident is under investigation. They did not immediately announce any arrests in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information about what happened on Wednesday evening is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

