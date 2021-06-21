Poloncarz says some speculating about a new Buffalo Bills stadium are getting ahead of themselves

While talks continue, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there is nothing imminent to announce regarding where the team will play in the future.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Talks between the parties continue, but according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz there is nothing imminent coming down the pike in terms of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

Poloncarz also says there are a lot of people getting ahead of themselves in speculating about the topic.

"There is no agreement to build a new stadium," said Poloncarz, who also said he doesn't see one materializing in the short term.

Speculation that some sort of deal is approaching may have been fueled by a report last week in a trade publication called Venues Now, that said the Bills have hired an agency to sell sponsorships and premium seats for a prospective new stadium, and another to represent their efforts to build one. The Bills did not provide comment for that report.

Poloncarz says even if they have taken such steps, it should come as no surprise at this point.

"While the Pegulas (team owners Terry and Kim) may be preparing as they are for the discussions by hiring counsel, we've hired counsel to assist us as well, but there is no agreement to build a new stadium," Poloncarz said.

The current lease between the county, which owns the Highmark Stadium, and the Bills who play there expires in two years, which is not enough time to build a new stadium even if an agreement had been reached.

This has lead to reports speculating that the team could play in Toronto or at Penn State University between the time the lease expires and when a new stadium could be finished. Poloncarz indicated there would be no need for that.

"If something was to be built new we'd have to extend the lease, but that's not a problem," Poloncarz said.

That would be unless a plan materializes to build a new stadium precisely where the current one exists.

There have even been unconfirmed reports that the Bills have already selected their preferred site for a new stadium, and that it would be across Abbott Road from the current stadium near the Erie Community College South Campus.

An ESPN analysis showed NFL teams have received nearly $7 billion in taxpayer money to build or renovate stadiums over the last two decades.

Even some which are privately owned got government funds to construct them.

A new stadium would likely require a large commitment from the state, and while Poloncarz says he's been in touch with members of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's advisors on a consistent basis, he has not spoken to the governor himself as of late.