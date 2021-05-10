Gov. Cuomo won't comment about ongoing sexual harassment investigation

Cuomo says he "won't comment in the middle of the review."

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faced questions on Monday about one of the many investigations into his actions. That includes this weekend's report in the Wall Street Journal that those probes now include one looking into his "vaccine czar" calling up county leaders to gauge their support of Governor Cuomo.

Several reporters asked the governor about the investigation the attorney general is doing and what was in the Wall Street Journal. Cuomo said the vaccine czar was a volunteer, says he did a phenomenal job, and said that he is totally confident in his performance.

Cuomo was also asked if he thinks the attorney general's investigation is politically motivated after a senior advisor of his said last month that was the case. That person was reported as saying the attorney general apparently wants to run for governor herself.

The governor said he didn't want to comment on the "ongoing review."

"I don't want to comment in the middle of the review. You've heard one side of the story. Only one side of the story. You will at one point hear both sides of the story, and you don't need me to explain to you the context of politics," Cuomo said.