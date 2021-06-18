Sources: Bills would prefer to build new stadium over more renovations

The Bills are under contract to remain at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park through at least 2023. The stadium opened its doors in 1973.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — WGRZ has been able to independently confirm a report in VenuesNow.com, stating that the Buffalo Bills would prefer to build a new stadium as opposed to renovating their current stadium in Orchard Park.

2 On Your Side reached out to Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which did not comment on the report.

The report says the Bills have hired Legends Global Sales, a sports agency that is co-owned by Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys. VenuesNow.com said it also did not receive a comment from Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

The Bills are under contract to remain at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park through at least 2023. That much was decided after the Bills chose not to early-terminate its lease, a decision that had to be made by February 28, 2020.

In late May, the Bills said representatives from Pegula Sports and Entertainment met with officials from both New York State and Erie County to discuss future projects in Western New York.

According to the Bills, the meeting was held at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park to "outline a plan based on the independent study the organization conducted with regard to future stadium and arena projects in Western New York."

The Bills had conducted an independent market study gauging, among other things, what fans preferred and would be willing to pay for.

Back in 2018, Pegula Sports and Entertainment hired a company help them determine the best options for the Bills' stadium moving forward, as well as potential renovations for the KeyBank Center, where the Sabres and Bandits play.

The Bills have called their current stadium home since 1973. In March, it was renamed Highmark Stadium.