Poloncarz: COVID-19 vaccines not required to attend Bills games, stadium events

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Sunday that Erie County is rescinding its vaccination requirement for those looking to attend a Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium or other stadium events.

Poloncarz made the announcement on Twitter, saying this decision has been made because of "good vaccination rates," low COVID-19 hospitalizations, as well as few new COVID-19 cases in the county. According to Poloncarz, zero new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erie County on Friday, and four new cases were reported Saturday out of thousands of tests.

Poloncarz also notes that Erie County will revisit this decision in the future "if circumstances warrant."

This decision comes a few days after the New York State Department of Health announced that Highmark Stadium will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity without restrictions. However, according to a spokesperson for the state, masks will still be required for anyone who is unvaccinated.

