Bills to welcome fans at 100% capacity

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills say they're ready to welcome back the Bills Mafia at full capacity for the 2021 season.

Last week, the New York State Department of Health announced that Highmark Stadium will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity without restrictions.

However, at this time, masks will still be required for anyone who is unvaccinated.

We're excited to welcome back #BillsMafia at full capacity for the 2021 season‼️ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 21, 2021

A couple months ago, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had indicated that all fans attending stadium events would have to be vaccinated. However, he reversed that decision on Sunday.