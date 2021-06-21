Bills to welcome fans at 100% capacity

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills say they're ready to welcome back the Bills Mafia at full capacity for the 2021 season.
Last week, the New York State Department of Health announced that Highmark Stadium will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity without restrictions.
However, at this time, masks will still be required for anyone who is unvaccinated.
A couple months ago, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had indicated that all fans attending stadium events would have to be vaccinated. However, he reversed that decision on Sunday.
Poloncarz made the announcement on Twitter, saying this decision has been made because of "good vaccination rates," low COVID-19 hospitalizations, as well as few new COVID-19 cases in the county. According to Poloncarz, zero new COVID-19 cases were reported in Erie County on Friday, and four new cases were reported Saturday out of thousands of tests.