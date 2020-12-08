Elderly man charged with raping child

The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office says a 74-year-old man has been charged with multiple rape counts.

WARSAW, N.Y. — The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office tells 2 On Your Side a former Orangeville resident has been charged with repeatedly raping a child under the age of 11.

Lonnie Day, 74, who now resides in Nunda in Livingston County, faces charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, course of sexual conduct against a child, aggravated sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.