Buffalo man gets 2 years in prison for sexually abusing a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who admitted sexually abusing a child is headed to prison for the next two years.

Johnny Linton, 45, was sentenced Wednesday by State Supreme Court Judge Russell Buscaglia. He will also face 10 years of post-release supervision.

The incident happened in Buffalo back in December. In March, Linton pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.