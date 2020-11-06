Man involved in 2002 murder, released on parole, now facing rape charges

Kyle Cummings was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of rape in Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A man who was convicted of playing a part in a 2002 murder and was released from prison on parole last year is now facing rape charges in Niagara Falls.

Kyle Cummings, 33, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of second degree rape, second and third degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

"I would like to thank Detective Kathy Stack and Detective Kenneth Redmond from the Niagara Falls Police Department for their prompt investigation into this matter.” said District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek. "They worked hand-in-hand with Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Grundy from our Special Victims Unit to immediately address these troubling allegations."

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Niagara Falls City Court on July 10.