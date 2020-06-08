Lackawanna man indicted on sex abuse charges involving a child

Mark Williams, 60, is accused of incidents involving a child less than 11 years old.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lackawanna man is facing sex abuse charges for alleged incidents involving a child less than 11 years old.

An Erie County Grand Jury indicted Mark Williams, 60, on two felony counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child and one felony count of Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.

Williams is accused of engaging in two or more sex acts with the child over a period of less than three months. A search warrant was served at his home on July 24, when the Erie County District Attorney's office says videos depicting the sexual abuse of the victim were recovered.