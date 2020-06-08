Lackawanna man indicted on sex abuse charges involving a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lackawanna man is facing sex abuse charges for alleged incidents involving a child less than 11 years old.
An Erie County Grand Jury indicted Mark Williams, 60, on two felony counts of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child and one felony count of Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.
Williams is accused of engaging in two or more sex acts with the child over a period of less than three months. A search warrant was served at his home on July 24, when the Erie County District Attorney's office says videos depicting the sexual abuse of the victim were recovered.
He was arraigned before Lackawanna City Court Judge Gary Violanti, who set bail at $75,000 and is due back in court later this month.