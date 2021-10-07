Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens to search for new President and CEO

The Gardens say current President and CEO David J. Swarts is planning to retire in several months.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is looking for a new President and CEO.

“We are grateful for Dave’s expertise and leadership over the last decade and he will truly be missed. Through his leadership, the Botanical Gardens experienced a period of tremendous growth that enabled us to embark on an exciting Master Plan that will ensure the Botanical Gardens will flourish for generations to come.” Miche Needham, Board Chair.

The Board of Directors has formed a search committed to conduct a national search for a new President/CEO. Swarts will remain President and CEO during this time and Erin Grajek, who is the garden's Vice President, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer and will help ensure the stability of the day to day operations.