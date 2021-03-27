Gardens After Dark: Spring Flowers opens at Botanical Gardens

The exhibit features thousands of illuminated plants and flowers. It's open Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and it runs through April 11.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The third Gardens After Dark exhibit is now open at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

You can check out the Spring Flowers exhibit, which features thousands of illuminated plants and flowers.

The event has sold out quickly in the past, so be sure to book your tickets online at the Botanical Gardens' website. The exhibit is open Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and it runs through April 11.

Tickets cost $13.50 for adults, $12 for seniors, $12 for students, and $7 for children ages 3 to 12. Kids who are 2 years old or younger get in for free but must have a tickets.

Members of the Botanical Gardens get discounted rates.