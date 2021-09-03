Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens hosting Great Plant Sale online

All orders for the Great Plant Sale are due by April 15, and will be available for curbside pickup in May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second year in a row, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is hosting its annual Great Plant Sale online.

The Great Plant Sale is one of the Botanical Gardens' biggest fundraisers of the year. All of the plants available in this year's sale can be purchased online with curbside pickup.

Different categories of plants have been released to the public over the past few months. Some of the plants include a variety of perennials, shrubs, hanging baskets, mixed containers, tropical houseplants, carnivorous plants, trees, fruit trees, orchids and coleus. However, even more plants are expected to be released next week.

The last and largest release will happen on March 15 at 8 a.m., with members being given early access on March 14 at 8 a.m. According to the Botanical Gardens, this release will include an expanded selection of vegetables and herbs as well as hundreds of small potted succulents and over 90 types of annuals.

Next Monday, March 15 is the FINAL plant release for #TheGreatPlantSaleOnline. Coming in this release will be our “Mini Pennies,” Annuals, Succulents, Veggies & Herbs and of course all of the other plants from the earlier releases! 🌱🪴https://t.co/OHRgOvItlX pic.twitter.com/6PQAFd6NXN — Botanical Gardens (@BuffaloGardens) March 6, 2021

All orders for the Great Plant Sale are due by April 15, and will be available for pickup in May.

Botanical Gardens' members save 10 percent on their order. Information on becoming a member can be found here.