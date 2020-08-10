Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information on local homicide

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of $7,500 for information about the incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a cash reward for anybody who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for a local homicide.

Joseph Sanchez was killed on August 2 in Buffalo on Herkimer Street. Investigators are still looking for the people responsible for Sanchez's death. Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for anybody who comes forward with information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible.

Back in August, the Buffalo Police Department was investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man was found dead in the seat of a U-Haul truck on the city's West Side.

Police responded to the call around 8 a.m. on Herkimer Street, between West Ferry Street and Auburn Avenue.

According to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, the man died from a gunshot wound.