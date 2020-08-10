Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information on local homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a cash reward for anybody who comes forward with information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for a local homicide.
Joseph Sanchez was killed on August 2 in Buffalo on Herkimer Street. Investigators are still looking for the people responsible for Sanchez's death. Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for anybody who comes forward with information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible.
Back in August, the Buffalo Police Department was investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man was found dead in the seat of a U-Haul truck on the city's West Side.
Police responded to the call around 8 a.m. on Herkimer Street, between West Ferry Street and Auburn Avenue.
According to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, the man died from a gunshot wound.
Anybody with information can contact Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or by using the Crime Stoppers mobile app called "Buffalo Tips."