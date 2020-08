Police responded to the call around 8 a.m. Sunday on Herkimer Street, between West Ferry Street and Auburn Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man was found dead inside of a U-Haul truck Sunday morning on they city's West Side.

Police responded to the call around 8 a.m. on Herkimer Street, between West Ferry Street and Auburn Avenue.

Authorities say the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.