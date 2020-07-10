Protestor shoved by Buffalo Police says he's doing fine

Martin Gugino spoke to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing during a press conference Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo man shoved by a Buffalo Police officer during a protest in downtown Buffalo earlier this summer says he is doing fine.

Gugino suffered a fractured skull when he fell to the ground after he was pushed. While he says he is doing fine, he says will probably have some residual effects from the incident. He says "I'm up, I got a cane, no problem. I'm good."

He recalled what happened just before the confrontation. He said he had just arrived, hoping they would say a rosary, but that didn't happen. "You can't suppress dissent. You cannot suppress dissent. So you can't use a curfew to suppress dissent," he said in regards to the City of Buffalo's curfew that night during protests.