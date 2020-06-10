Erie County Sheriff's Deputy arrested for DWI; suspended without pay

Naegely was suspended on October 3 without pay.

AURORA, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a Sheriff's Deputy was arrested on Friday and charged with DWI.

Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Friday, October 2 at 8 p.m. when the East Aurora Police Department contacted the Sheriff’s Office about a single-vehicle crash involving a Sheriff's Office vehicle along Jewett Holmwood Road in the Town of Aurora.

An investigation resulted in the arrest of Erie County Sheriff's Office Deputy Aaron Naegely for misdemeanor counts of DWI and operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08%.