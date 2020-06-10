$7,500 reward offered for information on person who killed Rayshionna Johnson

Rayshionna Johnson was killed on September 19 on Glenwood Avenue and Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Rayshionna Johnson.

Johnson was killed on September 19 on Glenwood Avenue and Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo.