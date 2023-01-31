Contracts with SPCA Niagara keeping its shelters full

SPCA Niagara is at capacity. It's becoming overwhelming for some employees.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For SPCA employees, pet care is a passion, but lately, Amy Lewis with SPCA Niagara says the job is becoming stressful.

"Our shelter has been over capacity for almost the past two years, but it's really ahead this month," Lewis says.

It's ahead 73% compared to numbers in January of 22. They have negotiations with surrounding shelters, allowing them to transfer some of their animals locally, but contractual obligations are keeping SPCA so full.

"So we have dog control and sheltering contracts, 12 of them. In fact, and that's a lot of the reason why we're in this position. We're a no-kill shelter, but we're also open admission for stray dogs," says Lewis.

Some animals sheltered here for years, occupying kennels and preventing new intake. The shelter's capacity is 69. Right now, they have 90 animals. Inflation is another factor.

They're also beginning to see pregnant dogs. Since vet care has risen, owners can't afford to spade and neuter their pets. In return, pets are impregnated and thrown to the streets.