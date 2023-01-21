SPCA Serving Erie County puts out call for volunteers

The SPCA Serving Erie County is looking for volunteers who are 18 years and older to help at their shelter in West Seneca.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County is calling on animal lovers to join their ranks.

They're looking for volunteers who are 18 years and older to help at their West Seneca shelter.

If you are interested in helping out local adoptable animals, you are asked to apply online at the SPCA website.

"January is the perfect time for people to look at calendars and determine the impact they’d like to have in the coming year,” SPCA chief communications Officer Gina Lattuca said. “The impact volunteers make at the SPCA is immeasurable."

Volunteers would help the SPCA with adoptions, animal behavior, foster care, wildlife, kitten nursery, and more.