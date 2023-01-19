4 puppies who came to Buffalo from Puerto Rico get adopted

A family in Puerto Rico with ties to Buffalo has been working to get 7 puppies found during Hurricane Fiona into new forever homes; 4 of them were adopted in WNY.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A family in Puerto Rico with ties to Buffalo has been working to get seven puppies that were found during Hurricane Fiona into new forever homes.

As of Thursday evening, four of those dogs have made it to the SPCA Serving Erie County, and all four of them have been adopted.

That's something the SPCA says it's not surprised by.

"Honestly, we don't expect them to stay the rest of the day. When we do get puppies, they tend to go pretty quickly. Everyone always wants a puppy," Jillian LeBlanc, the social media coordinator at the SPCA, told 2 On Your Side earlier in the day, before the last of the puppies had been adopted.