BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people were recently charged with poaching fish along the Niagara River, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Two Environmental Conservation officials patrolled an area along the river on April 11, following up on poaching complaints. The officials observed three people collecting perch using nets before taking buckets of fish to a vehicle.

After confronting the trio, the conservation officials found the people to be in possession of 3,537 yellow perch, 187 carp, 14 rock bass, and two sunfish.

The three were cited for 14 different violations.

The Environmental Conservation department said most of the fish did survive and that they were returned to the water.