NIAGARA FALLS, ON — A man who had gained access to a closed observation platform, dropped a set of car keys over a fence, then fell 40 feet into a gorge Friday night.

The man, a 21 year old from Kingston, was visiting Niagara Falls with some friends when the incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. Niagara Parks Police, Niagara Falls Fire and Niagara Emergency Medical Services were then called to the scene. The man was attempting to retrieve the keys.

The incident happened near River Road and Clifton Hill.

The man was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. He was issued a ticket for climbing a wall, in violation of the Niagara Parks Act.

