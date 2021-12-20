ConnectLife: Blood supply in WNY at critical level

ConnectLife says there is an emergency need for blood donors. People who donate the last week of the year will be entered to win Bills tickets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is an emergency need for blood donors in Western New York. The blood supply has reached a critical level, according ConnectLife.

ConnectLife reports having only a one-day supply of type O blood and a two-day supply of all other blood types.

The current supply of blood is concerning, and typically donations decrease during the holiday season because of travel, weather and illnesses. Blood collection cannot keep pace with the rate that hospitals are using blood, according to ConnectLife.

Anyone who is eligible to donate blood is urged to consider donating. Those who donate at a blood drive or a ConnectLife donation center between Dec. 27 and Dec. 31 will be entered to win two tickets in the M&T Club for the Jan. 9 Bills game.

Appointments to donate blood can be made on the ConnectLife website or by calling (716) 529-4270.