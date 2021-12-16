Donate winter boots, get a free beer!

Fattey Beer Co. is teaming up with the organizers of a boot drive and offering up a free pint if you donate a new pair of boots that will go to the City Mission.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The founder of a Western New York boot drive is hoping to spread a little warmth and kindness this holiday season, and she's getting some help from Fattey Beer Co. and area realtors.

Vanessa Marino started a small boot drive on her own last year after going for a run in the City of Buffalo and seeing a number of homeless people dealing with the cold weather.

"When I got home that night, I was thinking about it and thinking of ways that we could possibly help them. I asked my son what we could do to help them stay warm in the winter, and the first thing he said was boots," said Marino, a realtor with Howard Hanna.

She used her office as a collection site and spread the word on social media. With help from friends, family, and clients, she and her son collected almost 100 pairs. This year her goal is 500 pairs.

Marino has enlisted the help of friends at Cross Country Mortgage, Keller Williams, 716 Realty, and Fattey Beer Co.

"I just thought it would be nice to get people within the same industry to all work together and come together to hopefully get many more boots," said Marino.

If you bring in a new pair of unboxed winter boots, you'll get a free pint at Fattey Beer Co., courtesy of Cross Country Mortgage. Boots can be dropped off at any of the five Fattey locations in Western New York:

5 Genesee Street in Buffalo

6696 U.S. 219 in Ellicottville

284 Buffalo Street in Hamburg

4226 North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park

908 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Tonawanda

"Bring them right up to the counter and say hey I've got some boots to donate. Great, there's the bin to donate. Throw them in, and we'll go what do you want to drink?" said owner Nik Fattey.