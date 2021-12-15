x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bills

Bills fans donate $40,000 to Buffalo nonprofit in jab at refs

As of Wednesday night, more than $40,000 had been donated. Visually Impaired Advancement shared the news on Twitter as donations rolled in.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A group of Bills fans are turning Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay into a positive.

The 33-27 overtime loss to the Buccaneers included some questionable calls to Bills fans, including Hunter Schinabeck in Massachusetts. He decided to donate to a charity, in honor of the referees.

That charity would up being Visually Impaired Advancement, or VIA, a Buffalo nonprofit that works with the visually impaired community. VIA helps people who have had a loss of vision in Western New York.

As of Wednesday night, more than $40,000 had been donated. Visually Impaired Advancement shared the news on Twitter as donations rolled in.

You can donate by clicking on this link.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

In Other News

Economics of building new NFL stadium