Bills fans donate $40,000 to Buffalo nonprofit in jab at refs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A group of Bills fans are turning Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay into a positive.

The 33-27 overtime loss to the Buccaneers included some questionable calls to Bills fans, including Hunter Schinabeck in Massachusetts. He decided to donate to a charity, in honor of the referees.

That charity would up being Visually Impaired Advancement, or VIA, a Buffalo nonprofit that works with the visually impaired community. VIA helps people who have had a loss of vision in Western New York.

As of Wednesday night, more than $40,000 had been donated. Visually Impaired Advancement shared the news on Twitter as donations rolled in.

We have seen an incredibly charitable day! Our new total is $40,000. We appreciate your support #BillsMafia! We will keep you updated. #VisuallyImpairedAdvancement #GoBills pic.twitter.com/DM2GYjymD8 — VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement (@viawny) December 15, 2021