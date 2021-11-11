Cryptocurrency donation now being accepted at Buffalo History Museum

People can donate Bitcoin, Ethereum or USD Coin as a tax-deductible donation to the museum.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum is now accepting a new form of donations, cryptocurrency.

On Monday, the museum announced that it will now be accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USD Coin as a form of tax-deductible crypto donations.

“This is another way in which we are using technology for good,” said Museum Executive Director Melissa Brown. “We know more and more people are interested in supporting not-for-profit through crypto giving and we are happy to provide them with this convenient option.”

The crypto donations are being supported by every.org, which converts cryptocurrency into U.S. dollars automatically upon donation at no extra cost. The Pew Research Center reported that 16% of Americans say they have invested in, traded, or otherwise used cryptocurrency.

“We are happy to partner with every.org, a fellow not for profit organization, to allow the Buffalo History Museum to accept cryptocurrency donations,” said Brian Dempsey, treasurer of the Museum Board of Managers. “By allowing supporters of the museum to donate cryptocurrency, we are opening up an avenue to allow individuals and organizations to support us in a potentially tax efficient manner on a platform that makes the donation process simple.”