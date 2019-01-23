AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Town Board has approved a new gaming room license for the Chuck E. Cheese located on Harlem Road in Amherst.

In 2018, Chuck E. Cheese made headlines when a brawl broke out inside the kid friendly restaurant.

This brawl caused the Town of Amherst and New York State to conduct investigations into whether Chuck E. Cheese could keep its gaming room license and state liquor license.

The town has decided on the fate on the gaming license.

Chuck E. Cheese's license application has been approved by the town with a unanimous 5-0 vote.