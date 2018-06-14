AMHERST, NY —The state Liquor Authority confirmed that it's investigating the Amherst Chuck E. Cheese after last Saturday's fights and could revoke its liquor license.

Assemblyman Ray Walter says he's demanding that it be suspended.

"Over the last few years, we've looked into, there's been over 123 police calls to that location. That's just too much. The question is, should there even be a liquor license at an institution or a site like Chuck E Cheese that caters to children?"

The authority says it's working with Amherst police and the restaurant's parent company to talk about that and their security plans.

