AMHERST, NY-- 2 On Your Side has confirmed that the Amherst Town Board may soon vote on whether the Chuck E. Cheese on Harlem Road can keep its game room license.

That's in the wake of several fights and incidents at the business.

The Buffalo News first reported this development on Monday afternoon.

MORE: Amherst Police make arrest in Chuck E. Cheese brawl

Town Attorney Stanley J. Sliwa tells us they are giving Chuck E. Cheese a chance to respond to 19 drafted charges it will make to improve safety, before the board votes on the game room license.

MORE: State Liquor Authority investigating Chuck E. Cheese on Harlem

They will address the board on July 9 and the board will vote afterward. Terrence Connors, an attorney representing Chuck E. Cheese, issued this statement: “I can confirm that the town has made it clear that they want to see changes and we look forward to collaborating with them on the necessary changes. We had a productive meeting last Friday.”

