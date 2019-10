ELMA, N.Y. — A California woman is dead following an accident on Route 400 in the the Town of Elma.

New York State Police say a U-Haul truck traveling north on the 400 drifted from lane to lane before overturning and flipping upside down into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, Helen M. Deter, 73 of Desert Springs, CA, was ejected along with her dog. Deter was pronounced dead at the scene. Her dog survived. Troopers say Deter was not wearing a seat belt.