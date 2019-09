BUFFALO, N.Y. — A two-vehicle crash ended with one car smashing into a store front on Bailey Avenue on Saturday night.

The accident happened just after 7:45 p.m., according to Buffalo Police, at Bailey Avenue, just north of the 33.

Police said the injuries of the people involved appeared to be non-life-threatening.

RELATED: Erie County Sheriff's Union criticizes Flynn after Achtyl verdict

RELATED: Pair caught trying to steal hemp plants in Chautauqua County

RELATED: Alexander Woman killed in Genesee County ATV crash