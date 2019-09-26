STOCKTON, N.Y. — A Bemus Point woman is dead following a one-car crash Thursday morning in the Chautauqua County town of Stockton.

Sheriff's deputies say Stacey Grimes, 46, of Bemus Point was driving along Route 380 shortly before 6 a.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve, leaving the road and hitting a tree. She died at the scene.

The road was closed for over two and a half hours while the accident was cleared, but has since reopened.

