ALEXANDER, N.Y. — A woman in her 30's was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Genesee County Saturday morning.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the woman was riding in the Town of Alexander around 12:30 a.m. when she hit a chain blocking a path.

She was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC.

Deputies say there was a passenger on the ATV as well, but it is unclear at this time whether that person was hurt.

2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Buffalo man indicted for ATV incident involving police officer

RELATED: Buffalo Police issue ATV Warning

RELATED: ATV rider in critical condition after crash