BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire, which happened Saturday night on the city's East Side.

Fire officials say the fire started on the upper floor of a single family residence located on Guilford Street near Genesee Street. The fire broke just just before 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions.

Firefighters found a man in an upstairs bedroom who was declared dead at the scene. Officials are currently working to identify the man.

The American Red Cross is assisting another man who lived at the house.

The fire caused roughly $120,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

